The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched March 12 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Kitchem Drive residence at Licking.

A 64-year-old man there told the officer he had left town to watch a relative’s ball game and when he returned his 46-year-old girlfriend yelled at him and accused him of cheating on him, and hit him in the chin with a back scratcher. The man didn’t wish to pursue charges.

•A 42-year-old Huggins woman came to the sheriff’s department on Feb. 25 to report harassment.

The woman told a deputy and a man who is a former employee had sent her threatening texts and called her several times. The woman said she was afraid for herself and her family.

The deputy advised the woman to block the man’s number and to contact the sheriff’s department again if he continued to be a problem.

•Matthew W. Wade, 40, of 15018 Highway AM at Cabool, was arrested March 8 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

A deputy made the arrest in the courtroom at the justice center in Houston after observing Wade there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $50,000.