Sales taxes collected in Texas County jumped about 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally for the first three months of the year totals $320,725, which is up $25,148 from 2021.

The county also receives funds from a “use tax” on out-of-state sales. That totals $151,368 for the year. That’s up $6,059 from the same period in 2021.