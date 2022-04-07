A trail ride from Licking to Houston will be held Saturday, April 23, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (in Memphis, Tenn.).

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Licking Rodeo Grounds and will travel to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce fairgrounds (on North U.S. 63).

The National Trail Ride for Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association is organizing the event, in partnership with Progressive Ozark Bank. The cost is a donation of $20 per person, and kids 12-and-under can ride for free. Participants are to bring lunch, and dinner will be provided at Houston.

Register online at https://rebrand.ly/trailride. Payments will be taken the morning of the event.