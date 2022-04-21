A Texas man and woman each face felony charges after a Houston Police Department investigation of a vehicle theft on April 17.

Christopher K. Thibodeaux, 32, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, and Erica W. Bain, 33, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

An Houston officer was dispatched to Walmart at about 1:20 p.m. regarding a report of a stolen late model black Ford Mustang. On the way there, the officer was reportedly advised by Texas County 911 that an automated call had been received indicating that a car matching the description had crashed on North Industrial Drive.

The officer then observed a man walking quickly across the Durham Co. parking lot who had mud on is face and clothing, and wasn’t wearing shoes. After making contact with the man, Thibodeaux, the officer reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana, and he was detained.

A short time later, a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy located the car wrecked in a field about 700 feet from the roadway, just south of the Durham Co.

The deputy said a woman had shown up at the crash scene in a silver Toyota Corolla with Texas license plates. The woman was identified as Thibodeaux’s girlfriend, Bain.

Another Houston officer viewed surveillance video at Walmart that showed Thibodeaux exit the Corolla, get into the parked Mustang, and speed away.

The officer reported that methamphetamine was found inside his patrol vehicle where Thibodeaux had been sitting. Marijuana was also reportedly found in his sock.

An assisting Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper reportedly found a glass pipe containing meth in one of Bain’s pockets.

Both suspects were taken to the Texas County Jail and have bonds set at $25,000.