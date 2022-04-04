Three persons were injured Sunday night — including two children — when their vehicle struck a hay bale on Highway 32 three miles west of Roby.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2004 Ford Fusion driven by Kristin D. Allen, 40, of Success, struck the object. Allen and two girls, ages 7 and 10, all had moderate injuries and were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage. All were wearing seatbelts.

Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Jason Sentman and the Roby Fire Department.