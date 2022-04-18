The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On March 22, the principal at Plato High School called to report a male student possessing and using a vape pen suspected of having THC in it.

The principal reportedly spoke to the child and his parents and determined that several other students also had possession of and/or used the pen. Investigation revealed that the student had taken the pen from his uncle, who has a valid medical marijuana card.

The case was referred to the Texas County Juvenile Office.

•On April 7, a deputy responded to a call from the Plato School District regarding a report of blackmail.

A woman told the officer her daughter had been blackmailed into providing explicit material to a man via Instagram. The suspect reportedly pressured the girl into sending photos of her to other people if she didn’t keep sending him photos.

Investigation revealed that the suspect (who went by the name, Zach), likely lived in Fleming Island, Fla.

Investigation continues.

•Michael W. Scranlin, 44, and Crystal L.M. Scranlin, 41, both of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, were each issued citations after an incident at their house on April 1.

A deputy was dispatched at about 8:25 p.m. regarding a report of a disturbance at the Scranlin residence. After investigation, the man was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest and she was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault.

•A man reported an abandoned trailer April 9 on Splitlimb road at Raymondville.

The man told an officer he had seen a Ford truck pulling the trailer and it didn’t have any tires on it, and later located it on Splitlimb Road. A towing company was contacted to remove it.

•A deputy investigated a report of theft at a Kelly Road residence at Raymondville on March 27.

A 35-year-old man who lives there told the officer he had been working on a house next door and numerous tools with a total value of $4,770 had been swiped. There are no suspects.