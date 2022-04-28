On the strength of a no-hitter thrown by junior hurler Aliyah Walker, the red-hot Houston High School softball team won again Wednesday, this time blanking Mountain Grove 15-0 in a 4-inning, run-rule shortened South Central Association game at Mountain Grove.

The host Lady Panthers had only one base runner in the contest (on a hit batter in the third inning), as Walker struck out 1 and didn’t issue a walk. Meanwhile, Houston’s defense was spot-on, as the squad didn’t commit and error and recorded 4 outs on fly balls and 7 on grounders.

HHS juniors Maddy Riley and Madi Reed remained hot with the bat, as Riley went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored, while Reed went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.

Senior shortstop Hannah Dzurick also went 2-for-3 at the plate, smacking 2 doubles and walking once while driving in 2 runs and scoring 1. Walker helped herself by walking 3 times and scoring 3 times in the contest.

Three Mountain Grove pitchers combined to allow 8 hits, while striking out 2 and walking 8. The Lady Panthers (7-7, 4-2 SCA) damaged their chances in the field by committing 5 errors.

Houston scored in all four innings, getting 1 run in the top of the first, 6 in the second and 4 in the third, and then adding 4 more in the fourth to reach the game-ending 15-run lead.

Winners of 6 straight games and 5 straight in SCA play, the Lady Tigers (14-4, 7-1 SCA) have completed their conference slate and continue a long string of road games this week with a nonconference matchup Friday at Licking. Next week, Houston wraps up the regular season with away games Monday at Bourbon and Tuesday at Plato before beginning the Class 2 District 4 Tournament Friday, May 6, at Mansfield.

HHS junior Karlee Curtis waits for a pitch during the second inning of the Lady Tigers’ win in an SCA game Wednesday at Mountain Grove. SUBMITTED PHOTO