The National Weather Service issued a report early Sunday on the chances of hazardous weather, including in the Ozarks and Texas County.

Here is the report:

Hazards: Gusty winds Sunday. All modes of severe thunderstorm hazards possible in four rounds from this Sunday evening into Wednesday.

Areas Impacted: Gusty winds will be strongest west of Highway 65. The severe weather threat will exist across the entire Ozarks at times.

Timing and Duration: Gusty winds all day Sunday. Severe weather in four rounds: This evening and tonight, late Monday into Monday night, Tuesday afternoon/evening, and Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Impacts: High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel conditions due to the gusty winds Sunday. Severe weather will present typical hazards of lightning, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Certainty and Considerations: High confidence in gusty winds.

Confidence in exact details of severe weather is still in question. Wednesday appears to have the highest chances for severe storms at this time.