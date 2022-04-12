While being a law-abiding citizen is usually a good idea, there are laws in place around the United States that might give a person reason to wonder.

Here are a handful of random examples.

•It’s illegal to eavesdrop in Oklahoma.

So, if you walk up to the water cooler and hear Debbie and Danny gossiping about last night’s company party, you might consider putting your fingers in your ears and saying, “la la la la I can’t hear you.”

•A woman can’t marry the same man four times in Kentucky.

Four? I’m pretty sure the message should be clear after the third divorce.

And what if a man wants to marry the same woman four times in the Bluegrass State? Good luck, I guess.

•In San Francisco, Calif., it’s illegal to walk down the street if you’re ugly.

This old law was enacted in the 1860s and refers to people with “disfiguring disabilities.” So I guess in The Golden City, beauty isn’t always in the eye of the beholder, but could be in the hands of the legislators.

•It’s illegal to sell ice cream after 6 p.m. in Newark, N.J.

Unless the customer has a note from a doctor. Right. “To whom it may concern: The person possessing this note must maintain a safe level of Cherry Garcia and is therefore entitled to purchase it at any time.”

•In New Hampshire, you’re not allowed to collect seaweed from the beach at night.

Fine. I feel like it will be easier in the daytime anyway.

•In Alaska, it’s illegal to be drunk in a bar.

Wow, hopefully it’s not illegal to be full in a restaurant or tired in a gym. And hey, don’t laugh, because apparently law officers in The Last Frontier actually enforce this law.

•In Wells, Maine, it’s illegal to advertise on tombstones.

Hmmm. Don’t the business owners in Wells realize what bad customers corpses are?

•In Wyoming, buying scrap metals, rubber, rags or paper from someone who’s intoxicated is prohibited.

Like the old saying goes: “don’t buy junk from a junk” in the Cowboy State.

•In Utah, hurling a missile into a bus station is a felony.

That is, unless you’re a law enforcement officer or commercial security personnel. So does that mean it’s OK for someone to toss a missile into a mall or movie theater in the Beehive State?

•It’s unlawful to ride a horse faster than 10 miles per hour in Indianapolis, Ind.

But ironically, on certain days in certain places in Naptown, it’s OK to drive a car faster than 200.

“Sorry Seabiscuit, we’re about to enter city limits, so you better tone down that gallop.”

•In Massachusetts, you’re not allowed to dance to the Star Spangled Banner.

Just once, I wish I could see what such a dance would look like. And by the way, you probably shouldn’t worry about getting busted for making a few moves during an anthem at a Red Sox’ game, because this law would be trumped by an often overlooked and misunderstood document called the Constitution and its passage known as the First Amendment.

•In Fargo, N.D., a person can be jailed for wearing a hat while dancing, or for wearing a hat to a function where dancing is taking place.

And on top of the jail sentence, they’ll put your hat in “the chipper.”

•It’s illegal to share your Netflix password in Tennessee.

Yikes. Yet another reason I love living in Missouri.

•It’s illegal to attach a vending machine to a utility pole in Washington.

What in the Sam Hill led legislators in the Evergreen State to even consider this law? It’s probably also illegal to attach a refrigerator to a stop sign.

•In Hollywood, Calif., It’s illegal to drive more than 2,000 sheep down Hollywood Boulevard at one time.

But hey, drive away if you have only 1,999. Just be mindful to take a wide berth along the Walk of Fame.

•Minors are not allowed to play pinball in South Carolina.

But I guess playing a vile, violent video game in the basement is just peachy in the Palmetto State, no matter how old you are.

•It’s illegal to keep a skunk as a pet in Prince William County, Va.

I don’t get it. I think that law stinks.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. His columns are posted online at www.houstonherald.com. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.