The Texas County Memorial Hospital Medical Complex is sponsoring sport physicals for Houston area high school and middle school athletes at the TCMH Walk-In Clinic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The TCMH Walk-In Clinic is at 1337 S. Sam Houston Blvd.

There is a $5 charge per student athlete for the physicals. No appointment is necessary, but athletes need to bring the MSHSAA form signed by a parent or guardian to the physicals. These forms are available through athletic coaches, online at www.mshsaa.org or the TCMH Walk-In Clinic, if the parent/guardian is with the student to sign the form.

For more information, contact the TCMH Medical Complex at 417-967-5435.