Aaron Lynn Bailey, 24, of Marble Hill, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Bailey was born Oct. 11, 1997, in Cape Girardeau to Anthony “Tony” and Barbara “Barbie” Reimann Bailey of Marble Hill.

He was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps in July 2017 and was honorably discharged July 2021.

He was a 2017 graduate of Woodland High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially squirrel hunting and playing with his dog.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bailey is survived by two sisters, Summer Hannah of Yuma, Ariz., and Tori Bailey of St. Charles; maternal grandparents, Ivan and Luona Reimann of Jackson; paternal grandmother, Edith Bailey of Summersville, Mo.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Elmer Bailey.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield with Pastor Barry Pfanstiel officiating. Full military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Marines Toys for Tots, Southeast Missouri.

