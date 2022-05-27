One person was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash north of Houston.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a 2007 Ford Ranger driven by Pennie L. Kinserlow, 53, pulled north from a private driveway and failed to yield to a 2019 Ford F-250 operated southbound by Robert L. Forester, 32, of Licking. The vehicles collided at about 7:20 a.m. in the southbound lane.

Kinserlow was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. Forester was treated and released with minor injuries at Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt; Kinserlow was not, troopers said.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Also on the scene were the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri Department of Transportation.