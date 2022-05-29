Adah Ruth Mohrman, 90, daughter of the late George and Ruth Keith Batek, was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., and passed away May 25, 2022, at her home in Raymondville, Mo.

She married Earl Henry Mohrman on Sept. 20, 1952, in Chicago, Ill. They had six children. The family moved to Raymondville in 1976 from New Bremen, Ohio.

Mrs. Mohrman was baptized at a very young age in Chicago. She and her friends would ride their bikes to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs play baseball every chance they could. She worked at the Raymondville School as a custodian and then at Opportunity Sheltered Industries as a supervisor for several years.

Mrs. Mohrman’s family was her pride and joy. From gardening, canning and cooking sweets to the main course, or her cinnamon rolls, cookies, pie and jellies; she put her heart into everything she provided her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and games, stamp collecting, puzzles, houseplants and flower beds or just a good book. Mrs. Mohrman loved the simple life of small farm and country living. Seeing her family grow was her biggest blessing and she always had a cat or five on her lap to cuddle.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Ellen Bellow; and grandson, Michael Amburn.

Adah is survived by her daughter, Eileen Wagner of Raymondville; sons, Charles Mohrman of Raymondville, Elroy Mohrman of Dexter, Mo., Edward Mohrman of Raymondville, and Eric Mohrman of Robertsville, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Boone Creek Cemetery with Scott Barton officiating. Interment follows at Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice Compassus or Texas County Memorial Hospital and left at Fox Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.