This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Residents are invited to Alley Spring on Sunday, May 15, to witness a rare total lunar eclipse, known as a “Blood Moon.”

Activities begin at 8:30 p.m.

A total lunar eclipse is referred to as a “Blood Moon” because the moon often takes on a reddish hue during the eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years will be the year’s biggest “supermoon.” A “supermoon” is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at one of its closest points to Earth and appears larger and brighter than an average full moon.

The full moon that occurs in May is nicknamed the “Flower Moon” for the blossoms that appear at this time. All of these special celestial events will collide on the night of May 15 for a rare “Super Flower Blood Moon” that the public can view above the shimmering waters of Alley Spring.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight for the night hike on the Alley Overlook Trail and a foldout chair. Participants are asked to park and gather at the Alley Mill accessible parking lot past the General Store. The event may be subject to cancellation depending on weather and cloud cover.

Alley Spring is five miles west of Eminence on Highway 106. For more information, phone 573-226-3945, or visit the park’s Facebook page or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.