With help from multiple other Texas County U.S military veterans organizations, Houston’s American Legion Post 41 hosted the second annual Armed Forces Appreciation Day Saturday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

The event coincided with national Armed Forces Day. Due to COVID-19, the last time the it took place was the inaugural version in 2019.

Veterans and their family members gather for a free meal inside the community building at the fairgrounds.

American Legion Post 41 member Ron Jones registers a veteran at a table in the Murfin Building.

Young men man the Civil Air Patrol information table in the Murfin Building.

Texas County Presiding Commissioner Scott Long talks with attendees of the Armed Forces Appreciation Day event Saturday in Houston.

The Army had an informative table at the event.