Houston High School’s second annual “H-Club ESPY” awards event took place last Sunday in Hiett Gymnasium.

Many awards were presented to HHS male and female athletes and coaches for performances in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Male Athlete of the Year award went to senior Hunter McKinney (cross country, basketball, track and field) and the Female Athlete of the Year was junior Olivia Crites (volleyball, basketball, track).

Lady Tigers volleyball head coach Loran Richardson was named HHS Coach of the Year.

H-Club member Jake Brookshire presents a plaque to HHS Male Athlete of the Year Hunter McKinney. JOE WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

H-Club member Loran Richardson presents a plaque to HHS Female Athlete of the Year Olivia Crites.