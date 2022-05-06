Brittany LeAnn Scott, 26, daughter of Jimmie and Jennifer Scott, was born July 20, 1995, in Houston, Mo. She passed away on April 29, 2022, at her home in St. Ann, Mo.

She is survived by her parents, Jimmie and Jennifer Scott; two younger siblings, Krista and Philip Scott; grandparents, Snuffy and Jane Turner and Jerry Scott; and aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Charlene DuBois; grandfather, Bob Colgan; great-grandmothers, Elinor DuBois and Granny Neugebauer; and great-grandfather Papa Neugebauer.

Miss Scott enjoyed cheerleading, participating in color guard, drawing, singing, swim team, playing the drums and piano. She enjoyed braiding her cousin’s hair and playing and spending time with them. She had a love for animals. Since she was young, she had a love for horses. Brittany’s true love were her two pit bulls, Kilo Renn and Kovu.

In high school, she had the opportunity to travel to Europe. She enjoyed traveling, going to the lake and spending time with family and friends. Brittany enjoyed water skiing, slalom skiing, knee boarding and tubing. Her Papa even named two boats after her, Princess Brittany and Princess Brittany 2.

She attended Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. She dreamed of becoming a wildlife biologist or a marine biologist, but she found her talent in helping other people. Some of the ways she was able to help people was bringing food to the hungry, listening to problems and bringing laughter to everyone’s lives.

A visitation for Brittany is 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service follows at 7 p.m. with Pastor Cody Neugebauer officiating. Private interment will occur at Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the family and left at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.