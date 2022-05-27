The West Plains R-7 School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Wesley Davis to serve as the superintendent of schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

The decision follows the resignation of Dr. Lori Wilson, who has been named the incoming interim assistant superintendent of Ozarks School District.

Davis currently serves as the assistant superintendent for the district. He has also served in the roles of the district’s director of human resources and student services and the West Plains Middle School principal. Before his time in West Plains, he served as the superintendent of Cabool School District from 2003 to 2015 and also as superintendent at Greenfield School District from 2002 to 2003.

“The board believes that Dr. Davis is the most qualified to serve as the next superintendent of the West Plains School District,” said Board President Jim Thompson. “Dr. Davis has demonstrated a strong commitment to the district over the last seven years. He is devoted to our vision, and the appointment of Dr. Davis as superintendent will provide a smooth transition and optimum stability for our schools.”

With a doctorate of education in educational leadership from St. Louis University, Davis has over 20 years of successful administrative experience, say district officials. He also obtained his bachelor’s’ degree in education, master’s degree in education administration and specialist in education administration, all from Missouri State University in Springfield.

Dr. Davis is married to Stacy Davis and has three children: Justin, Cody and Michael. He will begin his duties July 1.