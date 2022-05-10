The Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri (CASA) organization will host the second annual Bud Evans Memorial Golf Tournament June 24 and 25 at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The event will feature a 4-person scramble format with morning and afternoon tee times both days.

The entry fee is $50 per player, which includes a cart and five mulligans.

The event will include a silent auction, and lunch will be provided. Awards and flights will be determined based on entries. Sponsorships are available.

To sign up, or for more information, call the CASA office in Texas County at 417-260-4180 or email info@casascmo.org.