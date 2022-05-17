Charlie Gillespie, age 87, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Born June 26, 1934, Charlie grew up in Fortescue, Missouri where he attended school. He traveled a lot because of work. In 1982, he met the love of his life, Mary. They married on September 21st, 1985.

Not only did he gain the love of his life, but he also gained an extended family, four “extra” children, Charles, Rita, Debbie, and Roger. That began the multitude of grandkids, great-grandkids, and recently a great-great grandson.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Pierce and Lucille Gillespie; one sister, Pauline; two brothers, Howard and Donald; one brother-in-law, Frank Clark; two sisters-in-law, Pauline and Jean.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; five children, Robert Gillespie of Shenandoah, IA; Charles Leggett of Hawley, TX; Rita Leggett of Mountain Grove, MO; Roger Leggett of Houston, MO; and Debbie James and husband Doug of Houston, MO; one brother, William Gillespie of Mount Pleasant, TX; one sister, Evelyn and husband Joe Crane of Forsyth, IL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sitting on the porch enjoying nature. He worked as an elevator technician, installing new elevators, and sometimes tearing old ones out. He then worked as an electrician for thirteen years. Prior to his retirement, Charlie and Mary worked as apartment managers for a large apartment complex in Arkansas. He also did maintenance and gave his grandchildren rides on his gator every chance he could.

He also loved watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.

A funeral service for Charlie will take place Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

