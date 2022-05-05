A 4-year-old girl in Louisiana died April 21 after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink over half a bottle of whiskey, according to police.

An autopsy by the East Baton Rouge coroner’s office showed that China Record died of acute alcohol poisoning. Police said that the little girl’s blood alcohol level was .680 percent when officers arrived at her house.

Her 28-year-old mother Kadjah Record and 53-year-old grandmother Roxanne Record were initially angry after the girl took a sip from the bottle of Canadian Mist whiskey. The grandmother then forced the child to drink the rest of the bottle, which was “over half full” with the child on her knees. The police said that investigators learned that the mother was “present and failed to stop” the grandmother “from providing the alcohol,” and later placed the child in a bathtub.

The grandmother said that the incident “went too far” and that she had “ruined everyone’s lives”, according to police.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson Sergeant L’Jean McKneely said that the two were arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

“The [Baton] Children’s Advocacy Center in general, we are all appalled and horrified,” child therapist Maria Elena Allgood said of the incident, according to local news station WBRZ. The center recognizes April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Fair to say that this has probably one of the most violent child abuse prevention months that we have had in a long time,” Allgood said.

NEWSWEEK