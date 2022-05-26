This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood. It plans to be at the Plato High School from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, June 3.

This June and July, CBCO blood donors have a chance to save lives right here in the Ozarks — and make a big deal of their own! Give blood during one of their “Let’s Save A Life” blood drives and you could win a mystery grand prize worth $5,000. Or you could take home one of their weekly mystery prizes valued at approximately $200.

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/