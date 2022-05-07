A concert by the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and the STARS Foundation is planned May 15 at the Stars Theatre in Willow Springs.

“A Night at the Movies Concert” starts at 3 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults. Children under 12 will be admitted free.

It will feature musical selections from many movies along with video clips. Included on the program are movie favorites, Forrest Gump, How to Train Your Dragon, Titanic, James Bond, Avengers, Gladiator, Superman Returns” and more. In keeping with the movie theme, everyone will receive a free bag of popcorn courtesy of the Willow Springs Community Foundation.

This concert will be a fundraiser for the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and donations will help the orchestra continue to present live concerts.

Conductors for the performances will be Jodie Forbes of the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and Rebecca Peterson, director of The STARS Foundation. The full 38-member orchestra consists of musicians from both.

The orchestra has been a part of the community for more than 12 years and is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. The members are volunteers from West Plains, Mountain View, Licking, Houston, Willow Springs and Mountain Home, Ark. The orchestra is made up of musicians of all ages and include several local area music educators. Jodie Forbes is the conductor/director of the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra. She has been a member for many years, performing as a flute and piccolo player. Forbes is a retired elementary music teacher who taught in public schools for over 30 years, including Houston.

The STARS Foundation is a fine art school in Cabool and was founded in 2010 by Executive Director Rebecca Peterson. The STARS mission is “to expose the areas youth and adults to fine arts while serving the community” and is a full fine arts immersion program of art, theatre, languages, dance and music for all ages children and adult.” It regularly performs at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston. She has also been a public school music teacher and is passionate about music and the arts.

Tentative plans include a repeat of the performance in Houston at the Melba Performing Arts Center on July 8-9.