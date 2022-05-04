The Missouri Department of Conservation reported hunters had bagged 564 turkeys through early Wednesday in Texas County.

The season began Monday, April 18, and runs through Sunday.

The breakdown in Texas County was 421 adult gobblers, 133 juvenile gobblers and 10 bearded hens.

First in the state is Franklin County with 761. Other leaders: Osage (597), Gasconade (582) , Callaway (574) and Texas (564).

State tabulations are at: https://extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

Last year, hunters in the county killed 666.