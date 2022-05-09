Cora Mae Wilson, age 84, daughter of Charles and Goldie (Lowell) Fleming was born April 4, 1938, in Stroud, Okla. She passed away on May 6, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. Cora is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Everett; and one daughter, Melody.

She is survived by her husband, James of Houston, Mo.; two sons, Stacy of Houston, Mo., and Raymond of Topeka, Kan.; two daughters, Rose of Lakeville, Ark., and Crystal of Mountain Home, Ark.; three stepdaughters, Angie of St. James, Mo., Tammy of Lake of Ozarks, Mo., and Shelly of Texas; brother, Ronnie (and wife, Reba) of Houston, Mo.; sisters, Darlene and Colleen of Blackwell, Okla.; several grandchildren, lots of grand-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cora Mae grew up in Blackwell, Okla., area and dropped out of school in 7th grade, got her GED later in life after having her children.

She married James Stewart Wilson on Sept. 28, 1974, with three girls from previous marriage and to Raymond Oliver Kramm, the father of her five children.

Cora worked as factory worker, waitress, housewife and as a cosmetologist in Houston, Mo.

Cora Mae enjoyed traveling to many different states, going to the casino, dancing, quilting, cook meals for her family on Sundays, holidays and work outside around the house.

Cora Mae will be missed by her children, stepchildren, relatives and friends.

A visitation for Cora will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Orval Gayer officiating. Pallbearers are Danny Garner, Bobby Wilson, Ronnie Fleming, Nathan Faulkenberry, Chuck Heitman and Stacy Kramm. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

