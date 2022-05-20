Members of the Texas County Commission met May 11-12 to handle several matters, including those with townships.

Commissioners:

•Signed paperwork for Don Stilley of Upton Township and discussed a lawsuit filed against it by Clarence “Rocky” Dailing.

•Heard from Bill Wiseman from Piney Township who wanted to know any update on work on Emery Road and if anyone had been appointed to the Piney Township board.

•Approved an invoice for Christos House, which provides domestic violence assistance.

•Listened to a voice message concerning Slabtown Road.

•Received an email from Great Rivers Engineering requesting signatures for a final inspection.

•Visited with Jerry Logston, who had questions about county emergency management and the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

•Reviewed an email from Sheriff Scott Lindsey on information from Randen Brown, Houston internet director, about services.

•Reviewed and acknowledged an email from Lindsey who reported Wyatt Lancaster gave a verbal notice of resignation April 29 to his full-time jailer post.

•Reviewed several roads and bridges in Piney and Upton townships.

•Held discussion with a potential maintenance supervisor.