Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business April 20-21 at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Sarah Holson, a county clerk’s office employee. Her last day was May 2.

•Reviewed an email from U.S. Cellular concerning placing a tower in the county.

•Met with Ben Akers of Sherrill Township about Shafer Road at Licking.

•Reviewed election costs for the recent county law enforcement ballot issue.

•Met with Jeff Malam concerning a Township Advisory Board meeting and a Pierce Township board meeting.

•Discussed radiology bills with the sheriff for inmates held in the jail and will follow up with TCMH CEO Chris Strickland and its attorney on the matter; learned from the sheriff as of April 20 there were 71 inmates in jail and will meet with the Houston City Administrator Scott Avery about internet options.

•Heard from County Clerk Peggy Seyler that Alicia Williams will be moving from the elections office to the clerk’s front office.

•Attended the South Central Council of Governments meeting in Mountain Grove on April 19 and met with Fred Stenger from Piney Township.