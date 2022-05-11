A long-time Texas County public servant will retire at the end of the year and not seek re-election.

Marci Mosley

Marci Mosley, Texas County circuit clerk, said she’ll leave the post on Dec. 31. Her career started in the circuit clerk’s office as a deputy clerk 27 years ago. She was first elected circuit clerk in 2010.

She will join her husband in retirement. Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol plans to retire later this year.

Mosley’s withdrawal from the August ballot leaves Erin Smith of Houston as the sole candidate. She is a Republican.