Members of the Texas County Commission met April 27-28 to transact business.

Members:

•Reviewed and approved a liquor license for Lynette Schondel, d/b/a Na Na’s Handlebar LLC.

•Reviewed an email from Great River Engineering seeking information. Presiding Commissioner Scott Long will respond.

•Reviewed correspondence from Clinton Swartz requesting dates of employment with the county.

•Reviewed an email seeking information if Texas County is a charter form of government (it is not) and visited with Luke Arthur of Simple Grow of Houston on grants that might be available.

•Heard from County Clerk Peggy Seyler that it is time to seek bids for banking services. Packets will be compiled for local banks to pick up at her office starting on May 2.

•Attended the Township Advisory Board meeting on April 25 and Long attended a Workforce Investment Board meeting April 26 at Winona.