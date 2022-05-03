After a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of a crash on Feb. 17, an area man faces a pair of felony charges.

Stanley D. Ray, 64, of 525 Highway F, Lot 5, in Salem, is charged with driving while intoxicated – aggravated, and driving while revoked.

A trooper reported that while investigating a crash just after noon on Highway 32 in northeastern Texas County, Ray admitted to drinking alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Ray sustained a broken nose in the crash and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Ray also reportedly had an active felony warrant out of Crawford County. After treatment at TCMH, he was taken to the Texas County Jail. He was charged on April 29 and has a bond set at $500,000.