The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched to an Upton Road residence on April 30 regarding a report of an assault.

A 62-year-old woman told the officer she had been assaulted by a 32-year-old St. Robert woman while attending an auction there. The alleged victim said the assailant had threatened her many times in the past because she is a former friend of the woman’s husband. She said the woman had grabbed her by the hair, hit her in the head and shoulders, shoved her to the ground and kicked her in the face and ribs.

The deputy was told by witnesses that the woman had left when she heard that law enforcement was on the way. The officer tried calling the woman, but without success.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the woman.

•Quinton I. Hoover, 20, of 18301 Cape Lane in Houston, was arrested April 28 for having an active Texas County for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident (property damage exceeding $1,000) and a misdemeanor charge of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

A deputy made the arrest at Hoover’s house and took him to jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

•Doris B. Williams, 64, of 12999 Ray Drive at Licking, was arrested April 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy made the arrest in a courtroom at the justice center in Houston after being advised Williams was there. She was taken to jail and has a bond set at $25,000.