Faith Fellowship will celebrate 40 years of ministry in Texas County with a homecoming event on Sunday, June 5.

Faith Fellowship began as a result of three different Bible studies in Texas County, one in the Upton area, one at Eunice and one in Raymondville. During its first five years, Faith Fellowship met at four different locations, the theater, a former flea market, the Lions Club and a storefront at West 17 Plaza. In 1987, the church moved to its current location where it has spent the last 35 years gathering, praying, worshipping and growing.

Over the years, the church has been involved with revivals, children’s events, such as Vacation Bible School, youth concerts, summer camps for kids and youth and community improvement projects around the county.

“On June 5th the church will be celebrating what God has allowed us to accomplish over the past 40 years. Taking the time to thank the many people who have played an important role in helping us reach this point and time in ministry is a great honor,” says Pastor Bill Villapiano. “We are so grateful that many of our founding members are coming in for the celebration. Faith Fellowship’s founding pastor, Lynndene Way and her husband Bob, will be in attendance.”

Homecoming will begin on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration service, that includes worship, a recognition of special guests, videos and sharing from various guests in attendance. After the service a picnic style barbecue is planned. There will be family activities for everyone to enjoy throughout the afternoon, as well as time to greet old and new friends. The public is invited to attend.