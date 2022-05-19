Additional plans for the proposed Piney River Museum will be discussed Friday at the Houston Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63.

Houston native Larry Dablemont, who is spearheading the project, will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 11 a.m., a fish fry is planned to feed those who want to attend the noon meeting of the Lions Club, where acquisition of property will be discussed. The meal is free, and anyone can attend. Dablemont welcomes anyone who would like to help seek up an awning and fry fish.