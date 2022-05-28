A former correctional and police officer in the county has had his recommended death sentence reduced to life without parole by a judge.

Marvin Rice, a Dent County man had been recommended to death sentences twice, but the most recent was set aside by a St. Charles judge who ruled he’d stay the rest of his life in jail.

At the conclusion of the most recent preceding, the jury unanimously agreed that a sentence of death was warranted and presented the verdict to the judge.

At the conclusion of a May 23 sentencing hearing, the judge ordered the sentence of life without parole.

Rice was arrested and charged with the murder of two people in Dent County in December 2011. A chase ensued and he was eventually shot and captured after entering a Christmas party at a Jefferson City hotel.