Military personnel will offer basic medical, vision and dental services to the public June 29-July 8 in Houston.

The South Central Missouri Wellness mission includes basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions, as well as vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions.

Here are the clinic days and hours:

•Wednesday, June 29 — 1 to 7 p.m.

•Thursday, June 30 – Thursday, July 7 — 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

•Friday, July 8 — 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. This day includes medical and vision; half day of dental.

•No services will be available July 4.

The event locations are the Houston Storm Shelter, 191 N. First Street, dental; and medical, Houston School District, 423 W. Pine Street.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis. The services are offered as part of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), a U.S. Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (irt.defense.gov)