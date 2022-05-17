Glenda Belew, 73, was born July 16, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., to Matthew and Mary Lenora Gale Stark. She passed away May 14, 2022, at Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo.

She married Edward Lee Jolly in 1964 and two children were born, Connie and Brian. She later spent 23 years with Curtis Lee Terrill until he preceded her in death in 2006.

Mrs. Belew grew up in Ferguson, Mo., and was the oldest of five children. She worked in various dry cleaners from the age of 16 until her health no longer permitted. She moved to Summersville, Mo., in 2005 to be closer to and help take care of her mother.

She really enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Belew was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Stark; a brother, Earnie Stark; two grandsons, Matthew Willmirth and Curt Belew.

She is survived by her mother of Summersville, Mo.; daughter, Connie Willmirth of Marble Hill, Mo.; son, Brian Belew of Marble Hill, Mo., three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Brenda Pitts of St. Louis, Mo., and Linda Kay Beason of Florissant, Mo., and a brother, Chuck Stark of Summersville, Mo., and other relatives.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastors Gordon Rhodes and Brad Wallace officiating. Interment is in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net