Harry Leon “Lonny” Freeman, 82, was born on May 20, 1939, to Clyde Freeman and Mildred Haggard Freeman.

He passed away May 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim and grandson Jeffrey.

Mr. Freeman met Jeaneta Stricklin at the skating rink in Licking, Mo., in 1956 and became an instant couple. They married Dec. 10, 1961. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957, he was enlisted and in the reserves for six years. He was honorably discharged in August 1961.

He is survived by his wife, three children, daughters Lonna Armstrong, Nixa, Mo., Jimmi Yarbrough, Strafford, Mo., and son Terry Freeman from Belton, Mo.; eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Peg Edwards and Sue Barr, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

After marriage, Mr. Freeman bought a pool hall in Licking, Mo, and drove for Greyhound bus lines for 30 years.

Once he retired, he babysat his oldest four grandkids, worked at Strafford Schools as a school bus driver and maintenance man, was a farmhand and jack of all trades for Carl Keiser, delivered auto parts with Penske and tried his hand at over the road truck driving.

He enjoyed carpentry, hunting and fishing. He taught his children how to hunt, fish and handle a gun.

His down-to-business attitude, goofy and funny personality, love of Bud Light and Honey Buns will be missed.

Graveside services at the Danforth Cemetery in Stafford, Mo., with military honors is 2 p.m. June 5, with a reception to follow at the Strafford Senior Center. Flowers can be sent to the Strafford Senior Center or a donation made to the American Cancer Society.