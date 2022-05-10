This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

• Houston choirs will host its annual spaghetti dinner from 5 – 6 p.m. Monday, May 16.

The Choir Awards Banquet will be held afterwards starting at 6:30. Everything will be in the high school and middle school cafeteria. Tickets are $5 a person with 2 and under eating for free. Persons can purchase a ticket from a choir person or buy one at the door.

•Bright Futures Houston, a support organization for the Houston School District, provided snacks during the state assessment tests.

•Thirty-six students — either on bicycles or skates — participated in National Bike or Roll to School Day. Prize winners were Crystilia Holden, Emma Carr and Jaxtyn Parle. They each won a Walmart gift card.

•Joe Richardson with the Houston Education Foundation and Jeff Gettys with Texas County Memorial Hospital together donated $1,800 to the health science program at Piney River Technical Center. It will supports the CNA testing and certification fees for all students.

•A night of jazz and Houston R-1 Community Night is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Highway B at Jadwin.

The Houston High School Jazz Band will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m.