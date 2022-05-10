More than 90 local high school athletes from Southwest Missouri will be featured in the 21st Annual Sertoma GRIN IRON CLASSIC (GIC) All-Star Football Game on Friday, June 3, at Parkview High School’s JFK Stadium.

Players in the East vs. West contest are all graduated seniors. Three Texas County players are on the East squad’s roster: Bailey Hurst of Houston and Braxton Davis and Eddie Swisloski of Cabool.

BAILEY HURST

Hurst played at running back and linebacker for Houston. During his final high school season last fall, he ran the ball 169 times for 1,115 yards (averaging 123.9 yards per game), scored 14 of Houston’s 22 touchdowns and racked up 1,652 all-purpose yards (an average of 183.6 per contest).

The GIC benefits the “Tooth Truck,” a Springfield-based mobile dental clinic for at-risk children who qualify for free and reduced school lunches (hence the “grin” in the name).

Tickets are $10 each and are available at the gate or Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses (949 E. Primrose St. and Mercy Kids 6th Floor). Kids 6-and-under are admitted free.

The event benefits from the work of over 80 volunteers, and is presented by Delta Dental of Missouri and Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club (HOTO), and hosted by HOTO and the SW MO High School Football Coaches Association.

For more information, including team rosters, visit http://www.rmhcozarks.org/grin-iron-classic/.