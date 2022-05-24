Houston High School recently graduated seniors who could receive $851,590 in scholarships and other aid, school officials announced. Many of the financial awards were disclosed during graduation May 14.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Receiving the award were Austin Blankenship, Bourbon Campbell, Noah Gulick, Mackenzie Holder, Hunter McKinney, P.J. Mister, Devon Sawyer, Joshua Smith, Nick Washko and Emilee Weaver.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Receiving the award were Liliana Amick, Raven Arnold, Hope Blair, Malacki Brookshire, Devin Casey, Tyler Curry, Hannah Dzurick, Glenn Frazier, Zach Fuwell, Nathaniel Garnica, Bailey Hurst, Case Jones, Jordyn Lay, Tanner Lee, Jacob Meier, Andrew Pierce, Sarah Purcell, Darius Ross, Gabe Sandberg, Philip Scott, Kaitlin Segelhorst, Wiley Sisco, Ebin Smith, Alex Swallow, James Talavera and Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii.

GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER AWARD

Receiving the award were Austin Blankenship, Bourbon Campbell, Noah Gulick, Hunter McKinney, Devon Sawyer, Nicholas Washko, Emilee Weaver

A+ RECIPIENTS

Liliana Amick, Malacki Brookshire, Tyler Curry, Hannah Dzurick, Zach Fuwell, Noah Gulick, Mackenzie Holder, Case Jones, Jordyn Lay, Hunter McKinney, Ethan Neal, Devon Sawyer, Wiley Sisco, Nick Washko, Emilee Weaver and Tristan Weaver.

SOUTH CENTRAL CAREER CENTER CERTIFICATE RECIPIENTS

Receiving the award were Raven Arnold, auto mechanics; Jason Branum, auto mechanics; Case Jones, welding with a level 1 AWS Sense Certification; Arran Neal, welding with a level 1 AWS Sense Certification; Gabriel Sandberg, auto body and collision repair; Jordan Sullivan, commercial and advertising art; Tristan Weaver, auto mechanics; Clayton Williams, auto mechanics.

AnJillian Topping qualifies for a $500 Door to the Future Scholarship for adult learning at South Central Career Center upon enrollment.

PRTC HEALTH OCCUPATIONS CERTIFICATION/LICENSE

Receiving the award were Liliana Amick, CNA and electrocardiogram technician; Bourbon Campbell, CNA; Nathaniel Garnica, CNA; Austyn Hock, CNA; Jordyn Lay, CNA; Nikkita Norris, CNA; Cheyenne Sisler, CNA; Emilee Weaver, CNA.

PRTC WELDING CERTIFICATION/LICENSE

Receiving the award were PJ Mister, Andrew Pierce and Sarah Purcell.

ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $1,000

(Two Awarded)

Receiving the award were Hannah Dzurick and Hunter McKinney.

Alternate: Noah Gulick, Sarah Purcell and Dmitrri Zveniatckovskii.

AMANDA PERKINS & SONDRA SUTTON BAND SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $500

(Two Awarded)

Receiving the award were Austin Blankenship and Devon Sawyer.

SIMMONS BANK SCHOLARSHIP FORMALLY KNOWN AS LANDMARK BANK SCHOLARSHIP

WORTH $500

(Two Awarded)

Receiving the award were Malacki Brookshire and Hunter McKinney.

BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP

WORTH $250

(Eight Awarded)

Receiving the award were Malacki Brookshire, Hannah Dzurick, Noah Gulick, Mackenzie Holder, Hunter McKinney, Sarah Purcell and Wiley Sisco.

GALE WRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP

(Three Awarded)

This scholarship is being given in loving memory of Mr. Gale Wright, a former history teacher at Houston High School.

Receiving the award were Bourbon Campbell, $500; Jordyn Lay, $500; and Hunter McKinney, $1,000.

HOUSTON EDUCATION FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

WORTH $2,000

Receiving the award were Hannah Dzurick and Noah Gulick.

INTERCOUNTY ELECTRIC CYCLE LETTER SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $500

Receiving the award were Sarah Purcell and Wiley Sisco.

JUSTIN DIXON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $250

Receiving the award were Wiley Sisco and Ebin Smith.

BETTYE HAYES & OLA BAKER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP WORTH $1000

Receiving the award were Noah Gulick and Hunter McKinney.

STUDENTS WHO HAVE COMMITTED TO JOINING THE ARMED FORCES:

Glenn Frazier, U.S. Marines; Josh Smith, U.S. Air Force; and Hunter Whiting, U.S. Marines.

Receiving scholarships and awards:

Liliana Amick, awarded the Healthcare Foundation Scholarship from Texas County Memorial Hospital, $1,000.Attending MSU-West Plains, Mo.

Malacki Brookshire, awarded the Collins Scholarship, $1,000; S & R Insurance Scholarship, $500;Houston Community Foundation Medical Scholarship, $850.Attending OTC, Springfield, Mo.

Bourbon Campbell gives the salutatorian address. (PHOTOS: WARD PHOTOGRAPHY)

Bourbon Campbell, awarded the Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500. Attending South Central Career Center, West Plains, Mo.

Devin Casey, awarded the Norm Epperson Scholarship worth $500. This scholarship is being given by Mrs. Juanita Epperson on behalf of the late Mr. Norm Epperson. Attending American Lineman Training Center, McEwen, Tenn.

Hannah Dzurick, awarded the Houston Ministerial Alliance Scholarship, $500;Helping Hands Crisis Center Scholarship, $1,000;BBC Freshman Guarantee Scholarship, $1,250;BBC Early Completion Award, $1,000;BBC Student Leadership Award, $1,000;BBC Women’s Athletic Volleyball Scholarship, $1,000. Attending Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Mo.

Zack Fuwell, awarded the MFA Foundation Scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship is sponsored by MFA Agri Services, Houston, Mo. This scholarship is one of approximately 225 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America. Plans undecided at this time.

Noah Gulick, awarded the Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship, $1,500;Dean Competitive Scholarship from Fontbonne University, $15,000 for four years;Fontbonne Grant from Fontbonne University, $1,500 for four years; Rez Hall Scholarship from Fontbonne University, $7,500 for four years; A+ equivalent from Fontbonne University, $1,000 for four years; Boys State Scholarships from Fontbonne University, $2,000 for four years.Attending Fontbonne University, St. Louis, Mo.

Mackenzie Holder, recipient of the Virgil M. Hines Award which honors a senior for scholarship, deportment, morality and general worthiness. Selection is made by majority vote of Houston High School faculty.Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

Sarah Purcell, awarded the Farm Bureau Scholarship worth $200;Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship from the Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337, $2,000;BBC Early Bird completion, $1,000; Freshman BBC Guarantee, $1,250;BBC Athletic Volleyball Scholarship, $2,000;BBC Student Leadership Award, $1,000.Attending Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Mo.

Hunter McKinney, awarded the Clinton J. Carr Foundation Scholarships, $2,000 for four years;Tuition Assurance Scholarship, $13,080 and is renewable for four years;College of the Ozarks Work Program, $6,720 and is renewable for four years; Don Tottingham Memorial Scholarship, $500.Attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

Emma Richardson, awarded the Emmett Kelly Senior Scholarship, $240. Attending Drury University, Springfield, Mo.

Devon Sawyer, awarded the Quest bridge Match Scholarship from Yale University, $90,000 for four years; Intercounty Essay Scholarship, $2,000. Attending Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

Wiley Sisco, awarded the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 Vocational/Technical School Scholarship, $1,000; John and Naomi Montgomery Scholarship, $5,000, and is renewable for four years; Connor Clifton Scholarship, $3,000; Community Betterment Scholarship, $500;Houston Diamond Club Scholarship, $500;recipient of the James H. Covert Honor Award, which honors a senior who has made progress in general areas of development. Selection is made by majority vote of Houston High School faculty; Houston Community Foundation Vocational Scholarship, $850. Attending State Tech, Linn, Mo.

Alex Swallow, awarded the Class of 1964 Scholarship, $500. Attending Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Grand total of scholarships: $851,590.00.