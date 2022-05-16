Houston Schools sponsored its annual academic awards program May 9 at Hiett Gymnasium. The night honored achievements by Houston High School students. The program cover was designed by Clarissa Hulse.

AGRICULTURE

(Brotherton)

Agriculture Construction: Athena Keck; Science I: Cali Smith; Agriculture Science II: Waylon Collins; and Animal Science: Case Jones.

ART

(Huffman)

Art I: Kristen Ely; Art II: Charlotte Fowler; and Portfolio: Clarissa Hulse.

BAND

(VanDielen)

Band: Devon Sawyer; Color Guard: Miah Bressie; Jazz Band: James Talavera; Music Appreciation: David Eastman.

BUILDING TRADES

(Vandivort)

Building Trades I: Ethan White; and Building Trades II: Devin Casey.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY

Accounting I (Gale): Kali Cook; Computer Applications (Gale):Lillie Pursifull; Internship (Gale): Wiley Sisco; Personal Finance (Gale): Daniel Eastman; Business Law (Snelling): Owen Wells; Business Technology (Snelling): Hunter Whiting; Computer Science (Snelling): Caden Phillips; Entrepreneurship (Snelling): Charlotte Fowler; Intro to Business (Snelling): Anna Gale; Multimedia (Snelling): Hunter McKinney; Yearbook (Adey): Jillian Meier.

CHOIR

(Evans)

Chamber Choir: Ebin Smith; Concert Choir: Hailey Cierley; and Women’s Choir: Sabrina Blair.

ENGLISH

English I (Allen): Kaitlyn Morgan-Flowers; English II (Allen): Wyatt Hughes; English II (Terrillion): Nikaylee Sheppard; English III (Terrillion): Karlee Curtis; English III (Helm): Madison Reed; English IV (Helm): Bourbon Campbell; English (Oakley): Martin George.

FAMILY AND

CONSUMER SCIENCE

(Bell)

Child Development: Lily Johnson; Advanced Child Development: Isabella Bourgoin; Career Development: Hanna Huffman; Foods: Hunter Swingle; World Foods: Emma Campbell; and Housing: Justin Jones.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

(Peterson)

Spanish I: Hanna Huffman; Spanish II: Ashlynn Burns; Spanish III: Andy Durham.

MATHEMATICS

AP Calculus AB (Huffman): Bourbon Campbell; AP Calculus BC (Huffman): Devon Sawyer; Geometry (Huffman): Kristen Ely; Algebra IA (Newsome): Stetson Morgan; Algebra 1 Concepts (Newsome): David Sutton; Algebra 1 (Newsome): Owen Wells; Trigonometry (Huffman): Lily Johnson; Algebra I (Wilson): Dana Kim; Algebra II (Wilson): Miah Bressie; and Math (Mitchell): O’Riam Morgan.

PHYSICAL EDUCATION/HEALTH

Physical Education-Conditioning (Brookshire): Dmitrri Zveniatchkovskii and Madison Thomas; Physical Education-Conditioning (Vermillion): Brady Brookshire and Arianna Frisbee; and Physical Education-Life (Hall): Josh Ramsey and Kaelyn Honeycutt; Physical Education-Life (Vermillion): Nick Cope and Hailey Jackson; Health (Ford): Ben Steelman; Health (Vermillion): Andy Durham.

SCIENCE

Chemistry I (Brown): Lily Johnson; Chemistry II (Brown): Andy Durham; Physics (Brown):Devon Sawyer; Chemistry I (Ford): Brody Adkison; Chemistry I (Wilson): Thomas Bloomer; Anatomy/Physiology (Allen):Lily Johnson; Integrated Science (Allen): Kayleigh Doughty; Biology (Wilson): Miah Bressie; Dual Credit Biology (Wilson): Logynn Foster; and Zoology (Wilson): Cali Smith.

SOCIAL STUDIES

American Government (Davis): Hanna Huffman; American History (Davis): Lilly Scheliga; World Cultures (Davis): Wiley Sisco; Women in America (Davis): Tyler Lawson; American History (Johnston): Trenton Shelton; World History (Johnston): Owen Wells; American History (Pounds): Nikaylee Sheppard; Dual Credit American History (Pounds): Anna Gale; Holocaust (Pounds): Andy Durham; WWII (Pounds): Devon Sawyer.

HEALTH OCCUPATIONS

(Gunter)

Health Occupations I: Karly Drake; Health Occupations II: Emilee Weaver.

WELDING

(Vandiver)

Welding I: Andrew Pierce.

VIRTUAL LEARNING/

MO OPTIONS PROGRAM

(Rust)

MO Options: Wyoming Padgett; OdysseyWare: Zy’Andria Suggs.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESENTATION

Student Liaison: Andy Durham

AMERICAN LEGION POST 41

Summer leadership and citizenship programs.

Boys State: Ben Cook and Xander Riggs.

Girls State: Aubrey Crockett.

Citizenship Awards: Aiden Kelly and Ashlynn Burns.

SCHOLAR BOWL

Team members: Alexandria Benoist, Ben Cook, Aubrey Crockett, Andy Durham, David Eastman, Emily Honeycutt, Paul Kimrey, Tyler Lawson, Xander Riggs, Devon Sawyer, Ben Steelman, Lilly Scheliga, Alex Swallow.

The varsity and JV placed first at the SCA Tournament, Mountain Grove Tournament and Class 3 District 1 Tournament. Second place at the Houston Spring Invitational, Kickapoo Tournament and Houston Fall Invitational. The team won the state championship Friday, May 6.

INTERSCHOLASTIC COMPETITION

(Pounds)

Agriculture: Jaden Brotherton 1st, Stone Jackson 2nd; Algebra: Devon Sawyer 1st place and 1st place overall, Miah Bressie 2nd place; American Government: Lily Johnson 1st place and 1st place overall; Madison Reed 2nd place and 3rd place overall; American History: Tyler Lawson 1st place and 2nd place overall, Lena Skaggs 2nd place and 3rd place overall; Biological Science: Alex Swallow 1st place and 1st place overall; Miah Bressie 2nd place; Bookkeeping and Accounting: Kali Cook 1st place and 3rd place overall, Kaitlin Edsall 2nd place; Computer Technology: Austin Blankenship 1st place and and 2nd place overall; Nick Washko 2nd place and 3rd place overall; English: David Eastman 1st place and 2nd place overall, Emily Honeycutt 2nd place.

European History: Ben Cook 1st place and 1st place overall; Tyler Lawson 2nd place and 3rd place overall; Geography: Ben Cook 1st place and 2nd place overall; Stone Jackson 2nd place; Geometry: Devon Sawyer 1st place and 1st place overall, Kristen Ely 2nd place; Health Occupations: Bourbon Campbell 1st place and 1st place overall, Emilee Weaver 2nd place and 2nd place overall; Literature: Andy Durham 1st place and 1st place overall; Emily Honeycutt 2nd place; Physical Science: Nick Washko 1st place and 1st place overall; Andy Durham 2nd place and 2nd place overall; Psychology/Sociology: Alex Swallow 1st place, Madison Reed 2nd place. Houston won the 1st place overall trophy beating West Plains who finished 2nd.

MISSOURI ACADEMIC CHALLENGE

(D Wilson)

Regional Awards: Brody Adkison, 2nd place computer science; Austin Blankenship, 3rd place computer science, 3rd place English; Miah Bressie, 3rd place biology; Andy Durham, 1st place English, 1st place physics; Lily Johnson, 3rd place math; Devon Sawyer, 1st place chemistry, 1st place math; Alex Swallow, 1st place biology, 2nd place physics; Nick Washko, 2nd place chemistry, 2nd place engineering graphics.

Sectionals: Brody Adkison, 2nd place computer science; Austin Blankenship, 2nd place computer science; Andy Durham, 1st place English, 1st place physics; Kristen Ely, 2nd place math; Hannah Huffman, 3rd place math; Devon Sawyer, 2nd place chemistry, 1st place math; Alex Swallow, 2nd place biology, 3rd place physics.

Individual State: Andy Durham, 2nd place physics; Emily Honeycutt, 3rd place biology; Kendal Johnson, 4th place math; Devon Sawyer, 1st place chemistry, 3rd place math.

Overall: Houston Missouri Academic Challenge Team took 1st place in regionals and sectionals. They also took 2nd place in state.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

(D Wilson)

Members: Sabrina Blair, Miah Bressie, Malacki Brookshire, Katie Chipps, Aubrey Crockett, Andy Durham, Hannah Dzurick, Logynn Foster, Anna Gale, Mackenzie Holder, Lilly Johnson, Hunter McKinney, Madison Reed, Devon Sawyer.

SCA MATH AND SCIENCE RELAYS

(R Wilson)

Algebra I: Dakota Hofstetter 10th place; Algebra II: Cody Stilley 10th place; Anatomy and Physiology: Lilly Johnson 1st place, Xander Riggs 3rd place, Alex Swallow honorable mention; Advanced Chemistry: Andy Durham 1st place, Devon Sawyer 2nd place, Nick Washko 3rd place; Advanced Math: Devon Sawyer 3rd place, Andy Durham 6th place; Biology: Miah Bressie 3rd place, Casey Merckling 5th place; Biology II: Alex Swallow 1st place, Logynn Foster 4th place, Madison Reed 7th place; Chemistry: Lily Johnson 4th place, Brody Adkison honorable mention, Hanna Huffman honorable mention; Geometry: Kristen Ely 6th place, Kendal Johnson 9th place; Physics: Andy Durham 1st place, Devon Sawyer 2nd place, Nick Washko 4th place; Physical Science: Ben Steelman 5th place.

Brody Adkison, Kayleigh Doughty, Kendal Johnson, Ben Steelman, 9th grade team test, 2nd place; Miah Bressie, Stone Jackson, Wyatt Hughes, 10th grade team test, 2nd place; Andy Durham, Hanna Huffman, Lily Johnson, Casey Merckling, 11th grade team test, 1st place; Devon Sawyer, Alex Swallow, Nick Washko, 12th grade team test, 1st place.

ALPHA RHO TAU

(J Huffman)

Best in Show: Clarissa Hulse 2D drawing, Charlotte Fowler 2D painting; Oil Painting: Clarissa Hulse 3rd place; Cartooning: Emily Honeycutt 2nd place; Fantasy Drawing: Lena Skaggs 3rd place; Mixed Charcoal: Charlotte Fowler 1st and 4th place, Lena Skaggs 2nd place; Chalk Pastel: Clarissa Hulse 4th place; Pencil Child: Clarissa Hulse 2nd place, Dana Kim 3rd place; Pencil Male: Clarissa Hulse 1st and 2nd place; Pottery: Macie Johnson 3rd place; Commercial Art: Clarissa Hulse 1st place, Charlotte Fowler 3rd and 4th place; Charcoal/Black: Casey Merckling 2nd place and student choice; Pencil Landscape: Delanie Rowland honorable mention; Architectural Models: Justin Jones 2nd and 3rd place; Artist Study: Clarissa Hulse 4th place and student choice; Watercolor: Casey Merckling 3rd place, Lena Skaggs honorable mention; Pencil Female: Clarissa Hulse 3rd place, Kristin Ely honorable mention; Perspective Architectural Drawing: Kristen Ely honorable mention; Sketchbook: Charlotte Fowler 2nd place, Kristen Ely honorable mention; Overall Points: Clarissa Hulse 1st place, Charlotte Fowler 3rd place. Houston placed 4th overall.

STUDENT COUNCIL

(Pounds & J Allen)

Freshmen: Kristen Ely, president; Morgan McKinney, vice president; Brody Adkison, secretary; Owen Wells, Carly VanHorn, Ben Steelman, Allie Benoist, Summer Bittle.

Sophomores: Miah Bressie, president; Kaitlynne Garnica, vice president; Stevie Ice, secretary; Ashlynn Burns, Maddie Holder, Anna Gale, Addison Cook.

Juniors: Andy Durham, president; Tyler Lawson, vice president; Mackenzie Bryan, secretary; Carl Fitzgerald, Emily Honeycutt, Hailey Cierley, Sabrina Blair, Ben Cook, Logynn Foster, Riley Terry.

Seniors: Devon Sawyer, president; Emilee Weaver, vice president; Mackenzie Holder, secretary; Nick Washko, Hunter McKinney.

Executive Council: Devon Sawyer, Emilee Weaver, Mackenzie Holder, Andy Durham, Miah Bressie, Kristen Ely.

ACADEMIC LETTERS

Students earn an Academic Letter by attaining “High Distinction” Honor Roll for the first three quarters of the current school year. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.55 with no grade below a “C-”.

9th Grade: Hunter Abbey, Brody Adkison, Alexandria Benoist, Emma Campbell, Kayleigh Doughty, David Eastman, Kristen Ely, Arianna Frisbee, Kendal Johnson, Macie Johnson, Dana Kim, Stetson Morgan, Kaytlin Morgan-Flowers, Ben Steelman, Lillie Pursifull.

10th Grade: Miah Bressie*, Ashlynn Burns*, Kayden Crawford*, Anna Gale*, Wyatt Hughes*, Stone Jackson*, Aiden Kelly*, Caden Phillips, Lilly Scheliga*, Kenzi Sloan*.

11th Grade: Max Bittle, Jazmine Brannan*, Mackenzie Bryan, Katie Chipps*, Jazmine Cook, Olivia Crites*, Aubrey Crockett*, Karlee Curtis*, Andy Durham*, Daniel Eastman, Katelyn Edwards*, Logynn Foster*, Joshua Haden, Hanna Huffman*, Clarissa Hulse*, Lily Johnson*, Rhease Manier*, Casey Merckling*, Madison Reed*, Gracie Tottingham*, Aliyah Walker*.

12th Grade: Liliana Amick, Austin Blankenship*, Bourbon Campbell*, Tyler Curry, Noah Gulick*, Hannah Dzurick, Tanner Lee, Mackenzie Holder, Devon Sawyer*, Hunter McKinney*, Wiley Sisco, Philip Scott, Nick Washko*.

*Certificate Only: The student has earned an academic letter in a previous school year and is being presented a certificate in recognition for earning an academic letter again this school year.