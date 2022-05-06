Houston High School captured its first state title in Scholar Bowl competition Friday afternoon in Columbia.

Houston faced Father Tolton Catholic High School from Columbia to capture the top prize. The score was 510-150.

The A team is comprised of Alex Swallow, Devon Sawyer, Andy Durham and Ben Cook.

Two other teams also advanced to the state finals, Stockton and Lutheran (Kansas City).

Houston’s team members participated in an awards ceremony and will have a celebratory dinner before arriving back home.

The return will spark a celebration tonight in Houston. Times will be announced later.