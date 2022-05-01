A Houston man received injuries early Sunday on I-44 in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Stanley W. Smith, 51, of Houston, was stopped in the right lane of I-44 west of St. James. The front of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by Christopher D. Lauders, 52, of High Ridge, struck the rear of the truck, traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck a guard rail.

Launders had serious injuries and Smith’s were said to be moderate. Both were taken by ambulance following the 1:44 a.m. crash to Phelps Health in Rolla. Both vehicles were totaled. Cpl. J.R. McCurdy said Smith wasn’t wearing a seat belt and Launders was.