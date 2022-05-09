The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Drew C. Boyle, 24, of 4913 Tyrone Road at Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of marijuana and failure to properly signal after a traffic stop on Highway B at about 11:10 p.m. April 27.

An officer made the stop after observing a Chevrolet sedan turn from U.S. 63 onto Highway B without signaling. After making contact with the driver, Boyle, the officer observed signs of impairment.

The HPD’s K-9 unit was called to the scene for an open air sniff, and the dog alerted to the odor of pot. A search was then conducted, and a small amount of marijuana was found.

Boyle was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•At about 7 p.m. May 6, two officers responded to a report of two people firing a gun under the U.S. 63 bridge east of Emmett Kelly Park.

Upon arrival, the officers observed fresh footprints in the mud and some 1-ounce alcoholic beverage bottles.

Witnesses at the park were interviewed who said they heard a loud noise but assumed it was a truck backfiring. Investigation continues.

•Jacob Nugent, 25, of 602 N. Chapman St. at Mountain Grove, was arrested May 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Nugent in the parking lot at Hardee’s. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bail on the capias warrant.