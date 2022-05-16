The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Harley W. Foster, 21, of 10140 Buck Hollow Lane at Licking, was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 5:20 p.m. May 10.

•Brandon G. Cross, 37, of 10317 Highway 17 at Success, was issued a citation for driving with a revoked license after a traffic stop on Mill Street at about 3:18 p.m. May 9.

•Four people were issued citations after a traffic stop on Charles Street at about 8:35 p.m. May 13.

Dakota W. King, 22, of 19610 Harry Road at Licking, was cited for supplying/providing alcohol to a minor. Dakota L. Decker, 20, of 17450 Highway BB at Licking, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. Kaleena B.L. Scheer, 20, of 20501 Dalton Drive at Licking, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption. Wilson P. Murray, 19, of 11468 Ichord Drive at Licking, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.