Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting Thursday.

The board:

•Approved the extra duty list for the 2022-’23 school year.

•Accepted resignations from Sam VanDielen, pep club sponsor; James Clark, paraprofessional; Jody Kimrey, elementary teacher; and Kay Stilley, bus driver. All are effective at the end of the school year.

•Hired Jeff McNiell, as district recruitment/communications specialist and post-secondary advising, part-time; Trina Morgan, elementary teacher; John Jordan, diagnostician at the Exceptional Child Cooperative; James Walker, maintenance; Elizabeth Tapen, high school colorguard; Wendy Reese, bookkeeper and administrative assistant; Amanda Kincaid, elementary teacher; Alicia Wilson, elementary teacher; Jennifer Shelton, high school administrative assistant; and Melanie Forman, high school social studies.

•Met with Jason Pounds, a teacher.