The Houston school board made employment decisions recently during a special session held on May 25.
During the closed session:
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the resignation of Rachel Brotherton, high school agriculture.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Matthew Price, high school agriculture, pending a background check.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Abbie Wheeler, paraprofessional, pending a background check.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Rodney Preheim, assistant high school boys’ basketball coach.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Tory Wade, assistant high school softball coach.
The new school year begins Aug. 15.