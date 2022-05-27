The Houston school board made several decisions recently during a special session held on May 25.
During the open session:
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) on a roof bid by West Plains Roofing for the Piney River Technical Center.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) on several door bids by Salem Paint and Glass for the east side (middle door) at the elementary, the west side (single doors) at the new Early Childhood Center (formerly known as the Vocational Building), (2) Elementary interior doors, the Early Childhood Center main entrance door, and the old middle school entrance doors.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) to transfer funds from previous years to fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for HVAC, roofing, and other capital projects.
The new school year begins Aug. 15.