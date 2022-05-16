Members of the Houston board of education held a short monthly meeting last week that included recognition of students for several year-end activities.

Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal, recognized state participants in art, choir, Future Business Leaders of America, Academic Challenge, Scholar Bowl and Future Farmers of America. It is a busy time of the year for students and staff as the school year winds down. The last day of school is Thursday, May 19. Classes adjourn at 12:30 p.m.

Houston Middle School Principal Amanda Munson recognized the student of the month nominee, Danni Root. This month’s character trait that was emphasized was cooperation. Danni led the board in the Pledge of the Allegiance.

In other matters, members:

•Approved a list of surplus items as presented by Dave Rust, maintenance director.

•Heard an update from administrators on ongoing activities on the district.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Houston School Library.