Choir and band students took home 30 state medals at the recent state music festival at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Eighteen students participated.
The individual awards are:
Gold Vocal Solo Medals: (Top State Awards) Lily Johnson, Bennie Cook
Silver Vocal Ensemble Medals: Aubrey Crockett, Miah Bressie, Lily Johnson,Sabrina Blair, Hailee Cierley, Danamae Fulbright, Ashlynn Burns, Addison Cook
Silver Vocal Solo Medals: Ebin Smith, Miah Bressie, Jasmine Brannan
Bronze Vocal ensemble medals: Sabrina Blair, Aubrey Crockett (2) Danamae Fulbright, Addison Cook, Kaitlynne Garnica, Philip Scott (2), Javon Ross, Lily Johnson, Miah Bressie, Hailee Cierley, Ashlynn Burns, Bennie Cook, Ebin Smith, Carl Fitzgerald,
Silver Instrumental Solo Medal: Levi McConnell, Tuba
Bronze Instrumental Solo Medal: Andy Durham, Piano
The ensemble/solo vocal coach is Beth Williamson, choir director is Ian Evans and Sam Van Dielen, band director.